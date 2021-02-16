Falcons GM Terry Fontenot cites bringing in quarterbacks as key offseason priority

Getty Images

Matt Ryan remains the Falcons’ starting quarterback, but new General Manager Terry Fontenot plans to bring more quarterbacks to Atlanta this offseason.

Fontenot said he has studied the work of former Packers GM Ron Wolf, and agrees with Wolf’s assessment that it’s never a bad time to bring in a quarterback.

“You look at Ron Wolf,” Fontenot told NFL Media. “You always bring in quarterbacks. You need to bring in quarterbacks, whether it’s in the draft, whether it’s in free agency, or signing guys off the street. It’s so important, bring in quarterbacks a lot, build strengths.”

Ryan is the Falcons’ starter for 2021, but in 2022 they have a real decision to make, as Ryan’s cap hit is scheduled to be $41.7 million, but the dead cap from cutting him would be $26.5 million. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Falcons use the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft on a quarterback who could spend a year learning behind Ryan, and then take over for him in 2022.