Fans donating to Vincent Jackson’s foundation for military families

Getty Images

A day after the shocking news that former NFL player Vincent Jackson had died at the age of 38, his fans have begun showing their support by donating to his foundation for military families.

The Jackson In Action 83 Foundation, which supports the children of military personnel, released a statement thanking the fans who have already donating and urging others to help the foundation continue its mission.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to express their condolences,” the foundation said in a statement. “We have received numerous requests from people who supported Vincent wanting to express their sympathies. While there is a hole in our hearts that can never be filled, we take solace in knowing that Vincent positively impacted so many lives. His legacy will continue through the work of the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation and our support of military children and families.

“A military child himself, Vincent took great pride in the foundation’s work, and we know he would not only want it to continue but to grow. We ask that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the foundation. Your support will allow for Vincent’s commitment to military families to continue in a meaningful way, which truly honors a life that meant so much to so many.”

Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowler who played seven seasons for the Chargers and five seasons for the Buccaneers, was found dead in a hotel room near his home in Tampa. No cause of death has been determined.