Jaguars adding Trip MacCracken as director of roster management

The Jaguars have added one more to their revamped front office.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Jacksonville has hired Trip MacCracken as director of roster management.

MacCracken was the Browns’ salary cap manager from their first season back int he league in 1999 through the 2009 season. He then spent 2010-2017 as Kansas City’s director of football administration.

He most recently worked in the Alliance of American Football as the Arizona Hotshots personnel director and in the XFL as the New York Guardians’ director of player personnel.

As Pelissero noted in his report, the Jaguars fired John Idzik in January. While his title was special assistant to the General Manager, he was a salary cap consultant for the club.