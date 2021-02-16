Jaguars announce hirings of Michael Davis, Drew Hughes for personnel staff

Getty Images

News dropped earlier on Tuesday morning that the Jaguars had brought in Trip MacCracken as director of roster management. Jacksonville has now confirmed that hiring, along with two others for General Manager Trent Baalke’s front office.

Michael Davis has joined the organization as senior personnel executive and Drew Hughes is the club’s player personnel coordinator.

“Mike, Trip, and Drew will be key contributors to our personnel department,” Baalke said in a statement. “Mike and Trip bring 45 years of combined experience in the NFL and Drew has over eight years of experience directing the recruiting efforts at Power 5 universities. Mike and I worked together for the New York Jets organization from 1998-2000. He has a proven track record as a talent evaluator and will focus his attention on the evaluation and assessment of college prospects.”

Davis was most recently a personnel executive for the Chiefs for five seasons, overseeing scouting of top college prospects and assisting in pro personnel. He previously spent time with the Eagles and Jets, working in scouting for both teams.

Hughes was most recently the director of player personnel with the University of South Carolina. He’s spent time in the collegiate ranks at the University of Tennessee, Florida, Central Florida, N.C. State, and Alabama, mainly working in recruiting for the collegiate programs.