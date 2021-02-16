Jessica Pegula, daughter of Bills owners, falls in quarterfinals of Australian Open

Getty Images

Jessica Pegula, the daughter of Buffalo Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula, fell to fellow American Jennifer Brady in the semifinals of the Australian Open on Wednesday in Melbourne.

Pegula won the first set, 6-4, in the first set that Brady had lost so far during the entirety of the tournament.

But Pegula couldn’t hold the advantage from there as Brady rallied to win the next two sets, 6-2, 6-1, to clinch the match and advance to the semifinals.

It was Pegula’s first appearance in a Grand Slam quarterfinals.

Pegula defeated two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka and No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina to reach the quarterfinals against Brady.

Brady will face Karolina Muchova in one semifinal with Serena Williams facing Naomi Osaka on the other side of the bracket.