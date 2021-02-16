Jon Robinson: Isaiah Wilson has to make determination if he wants to play

Getty Images

After the Titans were eliminated from the playoffs, head coach Mike Vrabel held an end-of-season press conference that featured a question about 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Wilson‘s future with the team.

Wilson played four snaps during a rookie season that featured a DUI arrest, a suspension for violating team rules, two stints on the COVID-19 reserve list, and a season-ending move to the non-football illness list to work on personal issues. Vrabel said that he couldn’t begin to answer the question about Wilson and General Manager Jon Robinson’s answer to a similar query on Tuesday didn’t do much to shed light on where things are with Wilson.

Robinson said that he hasn’t spoken to Wilson since he was placed on the NFI list, but others have and that there’s “a lot of work” that needs to be done for Wilson to get back with the team. He added that the Wilson who reported to the team was very different than the player they vetted before the draft and that they have a standard for players that Wilson failed to reach.

“He’s gonna have to make a determination if he wants to do everything necessary to play pro football. That’s going to be on him,” Robinson said.

Robinson spoke of the need to have a better offseason this year than they did in 2020 and getting more out of their top draft choice would be a good way to start.