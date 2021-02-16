Jon Robinson: Titans are still monitoring Adam Humphries

Getty Images

Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries ended the 2020 season on injured reserve with a after suffering a concussion against the Bengals in Week 8.

Humphries missed four games before he was cleared to return for Tennessee’s matchup with Cleveland on Dec. 6. But he was placed on IR two days later, missing the rest of the year.

During a Tuesday video conference, Titans General Manager Jon Robinson was asked directly about Humphries and his recovery. But Robinson did not definitively say when or if Humphries would be back.

“We’re constantly in discussion with our training staff on where those guys are at. He’s monitoring all that,” Robinson said. “Whenever they’re cleared and good to go, he gives me the thumbs up. We’re still working through all that with a lot of guys.”

In all, Humphries missed nine games in 2020. He missed a game in 2016 due to a concussion while still playing for the Buccaneers.

Humphries caught 23 passes for 228 yards with a pair of touchdowns in 2020.