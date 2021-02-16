Ryan Succop is the first “Mr. Irrelevant” to participate in Super Bowl victory

USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop became the first player ever selected with the final pick of the NFL Draft to be an active participant on a Super Bowl champion team.

Succop, the 256th an final selection of the 2009 NFL Draft, converted a 52-yard field goal and four extra point attempts in the 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Succop was drafted by the Chiefs out of the University of South Carolina.

Via Grant Gordon of NFL.com, Succop was the second “Mr. Irrelevant” to appear in the Super Bowl and the first to be a part of a winning squad.

Marty Moore, a linebacker selected with the 222nd pick of the 1994 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, played in Super Bowl XXXI as part of a 35-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He would get a ring with the Patriots following their win over the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI. However, Moore did not play in the game as he tore his Achilles early in the year and was on injured reserve.