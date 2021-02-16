Sean Desai: Vic Fangio my biggest mentor, but Bears defense will be mine

Getty Images

Sean Desai was promoted to the Bears defensive coordinator job this offseason and his rise up the coaching ranks got a boost during Vic Fangio’s four years in that role.

Desai was a quality control coach and sat next to Fangio in the booth between 2015 and 2018. He said that the experience allowed him a “front row seat” into the decision making process that goes on for someone running a defense.

He called the current Broncos head coach his “biggest mentor” on a Monday video conference and said Fangio’s defense has “withstood the test of time.” It will provide a base for what the Bears will do in 2021, but Desai insisted his stamp on it will be a visible one.

“This is going to Sean Desai’s defense. The 2018 defense was the best defense in 2018, and our goal is going to be the best defense in 2021,” Desai said, via Adam Hoge of NBCSportsChicago.com. “I think that’s what our players are going to embrace and understand.”

Defensive improvement hasn’t been as big a headline as the quarterback search in Chicago, but reaching Desai’s goal would make life easier on anyone they find to run the offense.