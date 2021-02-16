Stanford making contingency plans for pro day

Getty Images

California’s strict COVID-19 regulations have raised concern from the state’s college football programs about whether they will be allowed to host pro days on campus.

Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports reports that Stanford is making contingency plans for its NFL prospects.

Stanford remains hopeful it can host its pro day March 18 on campus as planned.

But the school has two backup plans in case Santa Clara County won’t allow it.

Stanford could make the 47-mile drive to Alameda County to join rival Cal Berkeley’s pro day. (California’s counties make their own restrictions, with Alameda County less restrictive than Santa Clara County.)

The school also is considering sending prospects to Fort Worth, Texas, to work out at TCU’s pro day on March 19.

Stanford director of communications Scott Swegan told Edholm that the TCU option appeared to be the most likely plan a few weeks ago. But decreasing COVID-19 numbers have raised hope that Stanford prospects won’t have to leave the state for pro scouts to watch them work out.

With no combine workouts this year, quarterback Davis Mills, offensive tackle Walker Little, receiver Simi Fehoko and center Drew Dalman are among Cardinal players who stand to gain something from working out for scouts at a pro day.