Superdome renovations will impact 4,300 seats in 2021

Getty Images

If the Saints are able to fill up the Superdome in 2021, they won’t actually be filling up the Superdome.

As recently explained by Luke Johnson of NOLA.com, via Sports Business Daily, renovations at the Super Bowl will remove 4,300 seats for the coming season. The Saints currently are contacting season-ticket holders to find a solution.

Understandably, fans have become upset.

“We’re working with them, we’re talking to them, we’re communicating to them,” Saints senior V.P. of communications Greg Bensel said. “Constant communication. It’s an intimate, personal conversation. These are passionate fans who are upset. . . . The process may not be perfect for them. It may not sit well with them. It may be upsetting for them. But at the end of the day, we’re going to make it right for them. We just have to figure it out, it is a work in progress.”

The Saints currently plan to work through the situation based on customer tenure.

The seats will be lost, per Johnson, to widened concourses, improved concessions, and larger elevators and escalators. Bensel anticipates that, ultimately, the capacity will be “roughly equivalent to what it has been in recent years.”

“It’s not like those seats are going away and they’re never coming back and those 4,300 won’t have a spot,” Bensel said. “They will have a spot. It’s just going to be a process on how we figure that out.”

However it plays out, the Saints will have 4,300 fewer seats in 2021. The best-case scenario for 2021 would be to have all of the other seats completely and totally filled.