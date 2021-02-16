Taking a look at the relationships between various quarterbacks and their teams

Getty Images

Tuesday’s PFT Live included an experimental exercise that could have been good, or it could have been bad.

It ended up being more good than bad. Or, more accurately, it was fun for us to do. Whether it was good or bad is for you to decide.

We played a word association game, based on the current status of the relationship between a fairly long list of quarterbacks and their teams.

The final product appears in the attached video. Check it out. Chime in via the comments. And then tune in tomorrow morning at 7:00 a.m. to Peacock for another all-new two-hour edition of PFT Live.

Simms is off this week, by the way. He needed a week away from his job that really isn’t work. Or maybe he just needed a break from me.