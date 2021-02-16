Trevor Lawrence’s left shoulder surgery has been completed

Getty Images

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s left shoulder surgery is in the books.

Lawrence was scheduled to have the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder operated on by Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Tuesday and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the operation has come to an end. He quotes a source who said the operation “went great.”

Time will tell on that point. The expectation is that Lawrence will be ready to go in time for training camp, which might not have been the case if Lawrence waited to have the surgery until after Clemson’s Pro Day on March 11.

He moved that throwing session up to last Friday in a decision that reportedly came after a conversation with Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer. The Jaguars have the first pick in the 2021 draft and are expected to use that pick on Lawrence.