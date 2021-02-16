Why would Carson Wentz want to play for the Bears?

February 16, 2021
As the Eagles continue to wait for someone to make them an offer they won’t refuse for quarterback Carson Wentz, the belief remains that the two suitors for Wentz are the Colts and the Bears.

Assuming that the Bears are truly interested in Wentz (more on that in a second), why would Wentz want to play for the Bears?

After dealing with the rabid Philly fans, Wentz potentially would be setting himself up for even worse in Chicago. Plenty of Bears fans would make their best constipation faces when hearing that the deal is done, and the grace period for Wentz would be maybe one or two drives in Week One.

Then there’s the reality that seats are getting hot in Chicago. Wentz, if he fails in 2021, could see plenty of people with the team get fired. That would put a ton of extra pressure on him for the coming season, and it could result in Wentz being traded again after 2021.

Although Wentz doesn’t have a no-trade clause, why would the Bears want him if he doesn’t want to be there? A well-time call from his agent to G.M. Ryan Pace could make that point clear, and it would become the ultimate caveat emptor for the courtship of Carson Wentz.

Wentz should want to go to the Colts and only to the Colts. This creates a problem for the Eagles, since it undermines their leverage to have only one team at the table.

Still, it makes some sense for the Bears to be interested, given the other options. Unless a deal can be done for Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson, the Bears will be looking at a free-agent market headlined by (assuming Dak Prescott isn’t available) Jameis Winston. Or maybe (if he’s released by Washington) Alex Smith, who has experience in the Chicago offense from his time in Kansas City. Or Andy Dalton or Ryan Fitzpatrick or Mitch Trubisky or plenty of guys who when are their best are a far cry from Wentz at his best.

The key becomes knowing whether Wentz’s best can be brought back, or whether he is who he was in 2020. That’s the risk that someone will be taking. Before the Bears do it, they should be certain that Wentz embraces the opportunity — especially if the Bears plan to have Nick Foles looming on the depth chart behind Wentz.

20 responses to “Why would Carson Wentz want to play for the Bears?

  2. Cousins to either San Fran or NE for a 2nd. Minnesota’s 1st and 2nd for Wentz. Then he’d be playing for his hometown essentially.

  4. Because he might actually get to play there? The market for him at his current salary is very small. And if Philly doesn’t trade him he’s going to be holding a clipboard for them.

  5. This would be the worst possible fit. If the Bears make a deal for Wentz, everyone will be canned in Chicago…

  6. It baffles me that given both its salary cap situation and its options at QB–be it through free agency or the draft–the Bears aren’t more seriously considering Winston, who has relatively the same level of upside/downside as Wentz without the hits to the cap and draft capital/existing talent. The Bears are in 8-8 purgatory now, and the only guaranteed outcome of “fixing” Wentz is doing so at the expense of drafting or recruiting OL and WR talent; it’s destined to keep them in the mediocre middle, or worse. Why not take a flyer on Winston for a year and rebuild the skill positions (again)? The likelihood of backfiring–because we’re Bears fans: success never happens–is the same as with Wentz; and, if nothing else, it would leave a foundation on which the next coach/GM could build.

  8. The better question is, why would anyone want Wentz?

    Wentz has been injury prone his entire career. He hasn’t won in the playoffs – was injured before the playoff runs in 2017 and 18 and was concussed in 2019 after going 1-4 for 25 years against the seahawks. In addition, he handled his disagreements with his coach poorly and publicly – after he had a rough 2020 season. Now granted, the talent level/injuries of his team had a bearing on that too – but QB is easier to change than the remaining 10 players on offense.

    I question his mental toughness, and at his current contract – its too much to pay with too much risk. I think the eagles will need to pay someone to take him off their hands, IMHO

  9. Bears fan do not want anything to do with Wentz. Those two names shouldn’t even be mentioned in the same sentence anymore, this is Ludacris. If this happen, you can expect all of Illinois to walk Pace out of Chicago sooner rather then later.

  10. Jameis Winston is the right hire here. Tons of upside, wouldn’t be expensive enough to have to sabotage the rest of the team and would immediately add a personality to the offense in a way no QB since McMahon has in Chicago. Get him to cut down on INT’s even by a third, and you’ve got a Bears offense that could actually put up the yards and points needed to compete with Green Bay and support the Defense.

  12. snowlock2013 says:
    February 16, 2021 at 10:46 am
    Cousins to either San Fran or NE for a 2nd. Minnesota’s 1st and 2nd for Wentz. Then he’d be playing for his hometown essentially.

    —–

    NE doesn’t want Cousins.. or Wentz

  15. Wentz is a has-been! If he’s not hurt he and he has a superb offensive line in front of him he is capable. But, based on his history and past performance, he will remain injury prone and the Bears will not be able to protect him in order to ensure he has enough time in the pocket and/or doesn’t get hit too often. Other than that . . . . . IMHO, if the Bears were working to actually rebuild the franchise they would stay with what they have and rebuild the offensive line, add receivers (as necessary) and look to draft a quality QB next year. They will either have shown they are competitive with Trubisky and an improved offensive line or will have fallen so flat other face they will be high enough in the draft to select a high performing QB.

  17. Maybe he likes that Delphino (sp) guy who coached him before? Does he even have a choice/no trade clause?

  18. With the 20th pick of the 1st Round of the 2021 NFL Draft the Chicago Bears select QB Mac Jones Alabama. Then they draft offensive line the next 2 rounds.

  19. I mean, say what you want but the Bears were a playoff team last season with Trubisky and Foles playing QB. The defense is top 10. And Chicago is 50x the market that Indianapolis is for what that’s worth.

    If Wentz could capture 80% of his prime in Chicago under his old coach Defilipo, they would be a tough out. But I agree it’s way too risky to trust this Bears staff to restore a QB to his former glory. I’d bet on disaster.

