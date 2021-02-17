Alvin Kamara to sponsor Xfinity Series car at Daytona this weekend

Getty Images

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is providing sponsorship for a car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for this weekend’s race the Daytona International Speedway Road Course.

Kamara will sponsor the No. 6 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller car driven by Ryan Vargas. The car will carry the branding of The Big Squeezy, which is Kamara’s juice bar chain in Louisiana.

“When this opportunity presented itself, I knew I couldn’t let it slip by,” Kamara said in statement. “I did a bit of research on Ryan as an individual and JD Motorsports and was impressed with what I read. I’m excited to play a small role in what they already have going on.”

Kamara became a fan of NASCAR last year following the sport’s decision to ban the Confederate flag from its races and Bubba Wallace carrying a Black Lives Matter livery on his car. Within weeks, Kamara was attending his first race last June and has followed the sport ever since.

The Xfinity Series is the “Triple-A” series to the top level NASCAR Cup Series. Vargas finished 18th in last weekend’s season opener on the Daytona Superspeedway.