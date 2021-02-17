Cardinals sign Branden Bowen

Getty Images

The Cardinals have picked up some depth for the offensive line, announcing they’ve signed Branden Bowen on Wednesday.

Bowen signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State last year. He was waived when the club reduced its roster to 53 players.

Bowen played both guard and tackle at OSU, which means he could provide that kind of versatility in the pros.

The Cardinals have a few players along the offensive line slated to become free agents next month, including Kelvin Beachum, Max Garcia, and J.R. Sweezy.