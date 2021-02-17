Jaguars make teal jerseys their primary ones for 2021

Getty Images

The Jaguars have a new head coach, they’re set to add a new quarterback with the first overall pick of the draft, and they’ve decided to go with a new look on the uniform front as well.

On Tuesday, the team sent out a series of tweets that spelled out “teal is primary” before wrapping up with one that said that they would make teal jerseys the team’s primary look for the 2021 season if they got 21,000 retweets. It got more than 22,000 and that led to an announcement on Wednesday.

The team released a video featuring edge rusher Josh Allen to promote the move back to teal as their primary home uniform. It has been an alternate jersey along with black and white options since the team unveiled new uniforms ahead of the 2018 season.

“We’ve heard the fans loud and clear,” Jaguars head equipment manager Jimmy Luck said in a press release. “As the only team in the NFL that wears teal, we know what this color means to our organization, the 904 and our entire fanbase. Teal inspires great memories of some of our franchise’s greatest moments. Making the switch to teal as our primary uniform color allows us to celebrate that history while kicking off a new era of Jaguars football.”

Teal was the original color of the team’s home uniforms, but they moved to black in 2012. Now they are back at the forefront for the start of the Urban Meyer era in Jacksonville.