Lions announce full 2021 coaching staff

Getty Images

The Lions officially announced the hiring of wide receivers coach Antwan Randle-El on Wednesday and that cleared the way for the announcement of their full coaching staff for the coming season.

New head coach Dan Campbell has put together a staff that’s long on former NFL players. He and Randle-El are joined by Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley, quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell, offensive line coach Hank Fraley, and defensive assistant Kelvin Sheppard on that front.

Lynn, Randle-El, Staley, Brunell, and Fraley will be joined by quality control coach Tanner Engstrand, tight ends coach Ben Johnson, and assistant wide receivers coach Seth Ryan on the offensive side of the ball.

Senior defensive assistant Dom Capers, inside linebackers coach Mark DeLeone, defensive assistant Brian Duker, defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, quality control coach Stephen Thomas, and defensive line coach Todd Wash will join Glenn on the defensive staff.

Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp will be assisted by Jett Modkins. William Clay Ford minority coaching assistant DeOn’tae Pannell, chief of staff/head coach administration Kevin Anderson, director of football research David Corrao, director of sports performance Mike Clark, head strength and conditioning coach Josh Schuler, and assistant strength coach Morris Henry round out the staff.