Report: Broncos have not contacted agents of Von Miller, Kareem Jackson yet

The Broncos have until March 16 to make decisions on the financial guarantees for linebacker Von Miller and defensive back Kareem Jackson.

Miller has a $7 million guarantee option on an $18 million payout for 2021, the final year of his deal. Jackson has a $1.5 million option guarantee on his $10 million salary for this season.

Although speculation has persisted that the Broncos likely will decline Miller’s option, moving on from one of their cornerstone players, Mike Klis of 9News reports that new General Manager George Paton has yet to contact the representation of Miller or Jackson.

“This indicates Paton has yet to make final determination on multiple ways he can go regarding these players’ options,” Klis adds.

The Broncos have several options, as Klis notes, including a restructure that would include an extension at a reduced average salary or an attempt to trade Miller.

If the Broncos do not exercise the options, the players would become free agents.

Miller set the then-record for a defensive player with a six-year, $114.5 million contract extension, an average of $19.083 million.

But Miller, who turns 32 in March, made only 8.5 sacks in 2019 and missed 2020 with an ankle injury. He also is under criminal investigation by the Parker, Colorado, Police Department.