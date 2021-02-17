Report: Steelers close team facility after positive COVID-19 tests

Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic forced changes to the Steelers’ schedule in 2020. Now, it has forced the closure of the team facility.

The Steelers sent head coach Mike Tomlin, assistant coaches and the scouting staff home Wednesday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The decision came “out of caution because of several positive COVID-19 tests,” Dulac said.

The Steelers, like all NFL teams, are preparing for free agency and the draft.

It is unclear how long the team facility will remain closed.