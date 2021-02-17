Rob Ryan: Everything with the Ravens is focused on winning

Getty Images

Rex Ryan’s work as the Ravens’ defensive coordinator earned him a head coaching job with the Jets just over a decade ago.

Now his twin brother Rob has joined the Ravens’ staff as the team’s inside linebackers coach. Rob Ryan was out of the league in 2020 after spending the 2019 season in the same position with Washington.

In an interview with the team website, Ryan said he saw the Ravens as an attractive destination to coach.

“I know Rex always bragged about the great ownership in the building,” Ryan said. “But obviously, my respect for John Harbaugh and for Don Martindale — knowing those two since they were coaching with my brother in Cincinnati way back in college. So just a long appreciation for them. And then just to be in here for the last three weeks, it’s such a great atmosphere. Everything’s focused on winning.”

With a dynamic player like Lamar Jackson at quarterback, it’s probably not that hard for the Ravens’ building to have that kind of energy every day.