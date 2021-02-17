Shawn Jefferson: DeAndre Hopkins only WR in league I can compare to Calvin Johnson

Getty Images

Cardinals wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson doesn’t know if he’ll be coaching Larry Fitzgerald this season, but DeAndre Hopkins will be on hand and Jefferson is looking forward to working with him.

Jefferson spoke to reporters on Tuesday and called Hopkins “a generational talent” who reminds him of another player he once coached. Jefferson was a wide receivers coach for the Lions from 2007-2012, which means he worked with Calvin Johnson during the first six seasons of the recently elected Hall of Famer’s career.

When Jefferson looks at Hopkins, he sees something similar to what Johnson was able to do on the field.

“DeAndre is a phenomenal talent,” Jefferson said, via Howard Balzer of SI.com. “Right now, to be honest with you, he’s probably the only one in the league that I can compare to Calvin Johnson that has the kind of skill set that Calvin had. Playing above the rim and in those competitive situations where you come down with balls.”

One of the top plays of the 2020 season came when Hopkins pulled down a final play Hail Mary to beat the Bills. It showed exactly the kind of skills that Jefferson was talking about, which should make the comparison go over a bit better than it did for Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf last year.