Texans retaining assistant coaches Deon Broomfield, DeNarius McGhee

Getty Images

The Texans have a new head coach in David Culley, but there will be some continuity on the coaching staff.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the team will retain defensive assistant Deon Broomfield and offensive assistant DeNarius McGhee for the 2021 season.

The Texans are also bringing back offensive coordinator Tim Kelly and running backs coach Danny Barrett. Danny King will move from linebackers coach to defensive line coach.

Broomfield joined the Texans in 2020 after spending three seasons as an assistant at Indiana State. McGhee is also heading into his second season on the Houston staff. He was the quarterbacks coach at Montana State, which is also where he played quarterback before moving on to a brief spell in the CFL.