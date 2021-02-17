The Carson Wentz wait continues

Posted by Mike Florio on February 17, 2021, 10:29 AM EST
NFL: SEP 23 Colts at Eagles
Getty Images

Carson Wentz is still a member of the Eagles.

Yes, the trade that was supposedly imminent continues to be imminent, or maybe some other word.

Here’s the latest, from Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer: “Spoke with NFL management source (not from Eagles) about the Wentz melodrama. His viewpoint: If Wentz doesn’t want the Bears, Bears aren’t gonna trade for him. Eventually the Eagles take whatever Indy is offering, maybe a second plus something. Also, Eagles draft a QB 6th overall.”

There’s plenty in that tweet, none of which counts as hard news. Instead, it’s the opinion expressed anonymously from someone in management with a team other than the Eagles.

I’m sharing it because: (1) it’s a little slow today; and (2) it meshes with my view that the Bears shouldn’t want Wentz if Wentz doesn’t want the Bears.

Some of you have bristled at the idea that Wentz is in position to engineer his next destination. Bristle away; the reality is that no team will want a reluctant franchise quarterback. How can any team expect to reach maximum achievement with its starting quarterback if the guy doesn’t want to be there?

The attitude eventually will show up, whether in the extra hours spent working at work or the extra hours spent working at home or the reluctance to hold teammates accountable. Although a team can take a “tough crap” attitude with players at every other position, a team has no chance to win if the starting quarterback doesn’t want to be there.

So if Wentz doesn’t want the Bears (and he shouldn’t), why should the Bears want Wentz? They shouldn’t.

Thus, look for the Colts and Eagles to continue to stare at each other, possibly waiting until March 17 to finalize a deal that will give the Colts what they need — a quarterback — and the Eagles what they want — an exit ramp from Wentz’s contract, along with enough of a return that they can salvage a slim measure of victory from the wreckage that has become Wentz’s Philly career.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “The Carson Wentz wait continues

  2. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen such a dramatic shift from “wow, this guy is a humble team player” to “wow, this guy is an irrational, self-absorbed mega diva.”

  4. The Eagles may need to send Wentz and drat picks to a team to take him and his contract off their hands. They have no leverage whatsoever.

  7. I wouldn’t touch Wentz. He has proven to be incompetent and a pouty whiner. Those with zero work effort and a sense of entitlement are incompetent and pouty. The Colts are a plug and play team for a real qb. You add Wentz and you just lost your window Indy. Not your contract to take on.

  8. Why would Indy offer the Eagles anything for Wentz if they make a deal involving him. The Eagles should be the team sending draft picks along with Wentz to dispose of that contract.

  11. I heard this morning that Carolina is ready to do whatever it takes to get Watson including giving up Christian McCafferty. If that happens, I’ll guess the Bears up their offer for Wentz or the Eagles settle for the current best offer available (prob those two 2nds from Indy). Bears and Eagles both get anxious when other teams make big headlines.

  12. The Bears might not be able to do much better than Wentz but they certainly couldn’t do any worse. His reluctance is understandable as they aren’t really any better of a situation than they have in Philly. On the Bears side though, this could be the deal that isn’t made that gives Pace and Nagy any kind of chance to be back in ’22.

  13. Why shouldnt Wentz want the bears is what I am confused about. That guy should be happy if ANYONE wants him after how he has looked the last couple of seasons.

  14. Pace, just play Foles, let 2021 crumble, then go away. You traded away enough draft capital over your tenure. Don’t mess things up for the next GM because you’re on the clock.

  15. “the reality is that no team will want a reluctant franchise quarterback.”
    _____________

    How reluctant are most backup quarterbacks? He’s repeatedly shown he ISN’T a franchise QB, which both explains why he’s on the trading block and why there is so little interest in him on his current overpaid contract. If he still believes there are tons of teams interested in handing him the starting job he’s totally delusional. And every message he sends suggesting he thinks he can be picky about his next job is just another red flag for the few teams who do have some interest.

  16. I think Mike is assuming the Colts are even willing to give up second rounder for Wentz. Maybe the Colts don’t want him. Period

  17. To the “take whatever picks you can get” crowd… shut up.

    Wentz is primed to be the next Tannehill (excel after a change of scenery), there is no reason for the Eagles to simply give him away.

    Eventually the Eagles will get good picks for him and he may end up on a team he doesn’t love but such is life.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.