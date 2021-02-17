Tim Tebow retires from baseball

Getty Images

Tim Tebow has now retired from two different professional sports.

The 2010 first-round pick of the Broncos has announced that his second career in baseball is over.

“It has been a pleasure to have Tim in our organization as he’s been a consummate professional during his four years with the Mets,” Mets president Sandy Alderson said. “By reaching the Triple-A level in 2019, he far exceeded expectations when he first entered the system in 2016 and he should be very proud of his accomplishments.”

Tebow batted .163 at the Triple-A level. He’d been invited to the spring training with the Mets.

“I want to thank the Mets, Mr. Alderson, the fans and all my teammates for the chance to be a part of such a great organization,” Tebow said. “I loved every minute of the journey, but at this time I feel called in other directions. I never want to be partially in on anything. I always want to be 100 percent in on whatever I choose. Thank you again for everyone’s support of this awesome journey in baseball, I’ll always cherish my time as a Met.”

With Tebow’s former head coach at Florida now coaching the Jaguars, maybe Tebow’s next step will include working with (but not playing for) Urban Meyer. After last week’s Chris Doyle debacle, finding a job for someone with Tebow’s character and reputation could be the perfect palate cleanser.