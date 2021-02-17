Trevor Lawrence has come a very long way

USA TODAY Sports

Presumptive No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence is regarded as the best prospect since Andrew Luck in 2012. In 2015, Lawrence definitely wasn’t on that track.

Rivals.com recently posted video of Lawrence in 2015, throwing footballs at a net. He missed badly. Three times.

Lawrence retweeted the video, with this message: “Ayyyyye chill out I’ve never been a big net thrower guy.”

It’s a great lesson for anyone who is struggling to get the most out of their abilities. Keep working. Don’t get discouraged. Have a short memory. It can get better.

Or, in Lawrence’s case, it can get a whole lot better.

Fortunately for Lawrence, football isn’t a game on the carnival midway. The targets are always moving, and Lawrence clearly does a much better job of hitting them.