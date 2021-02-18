Aaron Kromer becomes seventh assistant to leave Rams this offseason

USA TODAY Sports

The Rams mutually parted ways with assistant coach Aaron Kromer, the team confirmed, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. Kromer served as the Rams’ offensive line coach and running game coordinator.

Kromer is the seventh assistant to leave Sean McVay’s staff this offseason. The losses include defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, who became the Chargers’ head coach, passing game coordinator Shane Waldron, who became the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator, assistant offensive line coach Andy Dickerson, who joined Waldron in Seattle as running game coordinator, and linebackers coach Joe Barry, who became defensive coordinator in Green Bay.

Kromer’s son, Zak, remains on the Rams’ coaching staff, according to Beacham. Zak Kromer has spent four seasons as an offensive quality control coach.

Aaron Kromer joined the Rams in 2017 as offensive line coach and added running game coordinator duties a year later.

Only five assistants remain from McVay’s first staff.