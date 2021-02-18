Bears never made an offer for Carson Wentz

Getty Images

The Eagles’ decision to trade Carson Wentz to the Colts may seem to some like the Bears missed out. Unless the Bears were never really in it.

In reality, the Bears did some homework on Wentz but never made an offer, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports.

Bears General Manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy know their jobs are on the line this season and know they need to find a quarterback. Mitchell Trubisky, who was last year’s starter for most of the season, is a free agent next month. Nick Foles remains under contract but did not play well enough last year to give anyone any confidence that he could lead the Bears where they want to go in 2021.

So the Bears are surely doing their homework on a lot of quarterbacks. But they weren’t sold enough on Wentz to put together an offer that would have beaten the Colts’ offer.