Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has no update on Larry Fitzgerald

Getty Images

A few days ago, Arizona’s new wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson said he didn’t have any insight on whether Larry Fitzgerald would be returning for an 18th season.

That made sense, as Jefferson would be an unlikely source for that kind of announcement.

But during a Thursday radio appearance on 98.7 Arizona Sports, team owner Michael Bidwill didn’t have an update either.

“You just want to let him take his time,” Bidwill said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website.

This is significantly more time than Fitzgerald took last year to make his decision. In 2020, the Cardinals announced on Jan. 15 that the wide receiver had agreed to return on a one-year deal.

Fitzgerald caught a career-low 54 passes for 409 yards with one touchdown in 2020. He played in 13 games.