Drew Brees’ announcement should be coming any day now

All signs pointed to Drew Brees retiring from the Saints, even before he slashed his 2021 salary as part of a broader plan to manage the salary-cap reckoning. However, Brees still hasn’t announced his intentions.

Given the estimate provided two weeks ago by Saints coach Sean Payton, an announcement regarding Brees’ plans should be coming any day now.

Fifteen days ago, Payton said that the Saints anticipate an “announcement” from Brees within the next “week, week and a half.”

Presumably, Brees will conduct a press conference at which his retirement will be announced. Given the terms of his recent restructuring, the Saints will keep him on the active roster until June 2, before shifting him to the reserve/retired list and splitting the final cap hit over two years.

Brees will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He’s expected to transition to broadcasting. He undoubtedly will have a wide range of business interests, and he eventually could try his hand at politics.