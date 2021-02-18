Eagles agree to trade Carson Wentz to Colts

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 18, 2021, 11:58 AM EST
Washington Football Team v Philadelphia Eagles
Carson Wentz is heading to Indianapolis.

The Eagles have agreed to trade the 2016 No. 2 overall pick to the Colts, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen. Philadelphia will receive a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first-round pick.

The Colts were the natural destination for Wentz, who has familiarity with head coach Frank Reich from their shared time in Philadelphia. Reich was Wentz’s offensive coordinator for the first two years of his career from 2016-2017.

For the Eagles, the compensation is not as grand as the “Matthew Stafford package” they reportedly desired. But NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reports the conditional pick will become a first-round selection if Wentz plays 75 percent of the Colts’ offensive snaps, or 70 percent of the snaps and the team makes the playoffs.

That means if Wentz is not performing well by midseason, Indianapolis would have a strong incentive to bench him.

Still the trade represents a fresh start for a quarterback who was at one point an MVP candidate, but in 2020 ended up riding the pine in Philadelphia.

73 responses to “Eagles agree to trade Carson Wentz to Colts

  8. Eagles trade carson wentz for a bag of footballs and a kicking tee……Howie roseman is the worst gm in the NFL.

  13. Well, I guess you can say the Eagles are consistently inconsistent.

    Good on them for sneaking in a Superbowl run though.

  17. 75% of the plays?????? Dude won’t make it half the season. Funny what the actual price for Washed Up Wentz was!!!!!

  19. Ugh! That’s all they got? Howie Roseman is the worst GM in the NFL. Prepare for another 4 win season my fellow Eagles fans. Brutal!

  23. Eagles are lucky to get what they did. I think Wentz will do well under Reich, only problem is I have heard he selfish and an egomaniac. I really thought they would have to ship a over draft capital like Goff and Osweiler, but maybe Snead and McVay just really wanted Goff out. Cap penalty is crazy but Hurts is cheap so they can punt 2021 and try to build after. They still wont be good with Howie. Hurts or Siranni will be to blame from Lurie if Roseman does not draft anyone.

  25. Great trade for Indy. Perfect city for Wentz – Midwest, smaller market. Won’t be affected by the noise in Philly. Wish him well there.

  28. Wentz and Goff, their teams couldn’t wait to draft them, then couldn’t wait to get rid of them

  29. Based on performance and injury history thinking it’s pretty safe to assume the Eagles will be getting a second round pick in 2022 .

  30. Quick, when was the last time Detroit did something other teams were envious of? Answer, never. #mindblown

  31. Before this all started I thought we may have to compensate a team to get us out of his contract, but now that’s it’s over it feels like we didn’t get enough for him.

    Good luck #11. I hope you take a new attitude and approach to Indy.

  35. rkt4mayor says:
    February 18, 2021 at 12:17 pm
    Ugh! That’s all they got? Howie Roseman is the worst GM in the NFL.
    /////
    What do YOU think Wentz was worth? The dude has a huge contract and one good NFL season in his career. And has been getting hurt in addition to playing lousy football. The Eagles did a great job of getting rid of him.

  38. The fact that the Eagles didn’t have to put a return pick in Wentz’s pocket is a win for them. Not because Wentz doesn’t have potential, but because the Eagles played this terribly. They destroyed the market for their own player.

    I’m sure they’ll be fine. Their new genius coach will figure it all out.

  39. Gotta hand it to Pollard, he absolutely swindled the Eagles if Wentz gets them in the playoffs. And if they can keep pace with the Titans it’s absolutely possible.

  40. He supposed wasn’t much of a leader and lost the locker room & the huddle.
    What happens when the veterans turn on him in Indy?

  42. vtbear34 says:
    February 18, 2021 at 12:17 pm
    As a Bears fan……Thank God……
    _________________
    Because what you have is so much better, right?

  44. “If Doug Pederson couldn’t fix Wentz, why would Reich do any better?”
    ___________

    Pederson’s offense was a poor fit for Wentz in that it didn’t feature many checkdowns and basically dared Wentz to make dangerous throws into coverage, which was very bad given he’s not a “chuck it into the stands and try again next play” sort of QB. Plenty of valid criticisms of Wentz’s attitude, mechanics, etc, but he would without question have a better chance in an offense that didn’t encourage his weaknesses.

  45. realnuancedgoose says:
    February 18, 2021 at 12:15 pm
    Good riddance to bad rubbish! Goodbye Wentz!!

    +++

    With the Colts largely ready to roll, you’re going to regret that statement. Your team won a Super Bowl, forgot who Myles Sanders was last year, and lost Frank Reich, Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz within a year and a half of each other. Hurts seems to be a phenomenal person, but probably not a full-time starting quarterback. Lane Johnson and their line is severely injury prone. You’re starting over.

    Good luck.

  46. lol!!

    that contract and now loss of picks! yikes! why not just wait until he would be cut on june 1???

    Love it!

  48. Roseman messed up the last two drafts and now he gave Wentz away for almost nothing if he don’t draft one of the top wide receivers in this up coming draft he should be fired on the spot.

  49. I still say wentz hasn’t been right after getting whacked in the head bye clowney. But it wasn’t a big deal in the media’s eyes because they love Seattle

  50. So barring a significant injury the 2022 pick will be a first. If he stinks it up, they most likely will just play him all season and tank for the higher pick of their own and Philly’s

  51. My biggest concern is Wentz’ health. The Colts at one time had the greatest QB in the history of The IR list in Andrew Luck. Every year it was “If Luck can stay healthy” but that rarely happened. This is still that same team. Yes they added some over achieving offensive line pieces but that only rose their status from awful to passible. Not the most encouraging situation for an often injured QB like Wentz. Hope that fourth round QB the Colts picked up last year gets his throwing arm ready. With that being said this was probably the one time Chris Ballards stinginess looks genius since there is a very good chance Wentz doesn’t finish the season and they didn’t overpay for another IR roster spot.

  52. As mentally weak as he seems to be, he is going to a pretty good team, so this might work out. As long as he stays healthy and just fits in instead of trying to prove he’s some alpha dog, which seems to have turned off his past teammates, he should be fine.

  53. Why the hurry? Nobody else wanted Wentz. Colts could have waited longer and gotten him for the 3rd rounder and nothing else.

  54. We will all find out who got the better deal….in a year.

    THe last time that Wentz played well was in Philly, when Frank Reich, now his head coach, was the offensive coordinator.

  55. If he is selfish he won’t last long with the colts that locker room won’t stand for it And Reich knows that

  56. Surprised that any team was willing to take on that contract AND give up draft picks. If Wentz gets the Colts to the Superbowl, it would be worth what they paid. If he doesn’t, they paid way to much.

  57. donterrelli says:
    February 18, 2021 at 12:14 pm
    I kinda feel bad for Jacoby Brissett. He deserved the starting role.

    ——

    Give it time. Jacoby may still end up with the starting role….

  58. kingwalleye says:
    February 18, 2021 at 12:19 pm
    As a Bears fan I’m happy today.
    _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
    Enjoy Nick Foles!

  59. Brenen Ostler says:
    February 18, 2021 at 12:02 pm
    “If Doug Pederson couldn’t fix Wentz, why would Reich do any better? Smh” – – – – Let’s see…which coach still has a job in the NFL? And which coach was awesome…until his assistants starting leaving? Pederson wasn’t the secret sauce in Philly.

  62. donterrelli says:
    February 18, 2021 at 12:14 pm
    I kinda feel bad for Jacoby Brissett. He deserved the starting role.
    ——————————————————————

    Every backup to Wentz has wound up playing. This may actually by Brissett’s best path back to the starting job.

  63. Fans: Eagles have no leverage! Wentz is garbage! He’s washed! His contract is terrible, and they won’t get anything for him.

    Eagles then get a third and a second that could turn into a first.

    Fans: Eagles got fleeced!

    You can’t have it both ways, guys.

    Given the way he played last year — and for significant parts of each season after the injury in 2017 — anyone would be crazy to give up much for him. I think the Eagles did okay here.

  64. With an offensive line Wentz will do well. Perfect fit for him. He was done in Philly when foles replaced him and won superbowl.

  65. donterrelli says:
    February 18, 2021 at 12:14 pm
    I kinda feel bad for Jacoby Brissett. He deserved the starting role.
    _______________
    He had it once.
    He blew it.

  66. the first and second picks of the 2015 draft and now the 2016 draft all have new homes…crazy

  70. Aaargggh…I wish Pace would have offered a first. I did not want Wentz. He got deactivated. Not just benched. Sudfield\Hurts are not starters. Maybe he can change his personality and attitude. But his mechanics and field presence is hot garbage. Obviously I am not a GM so I guess I will trust Ballard. I hope we sign a solid backup. Methinks he will play a lot.

  71. Wentz wanted out and tanked. I think the Colts will ended up the winners of this deal. When Wentz gives 100% he’s a good QB.

  72. lukedunphysscienceproject says:
    February 18, 2021 at 12:55 pm
    donterrelli says:
    February 18, 2021 at 12:14 pm
    I kinda feel bad for Jacoby Brissett. He deserved the starting role.
    ——————————————————————

    Every backup to Wentz has wound up playing. This may actually by Brissett’s best path back to the starting job.
    ____________
    Brissett is a free agent.

