Eagles agree to trade Carson Wentz to Colts

Carson Wentz is heading to Indianapolis.

The Eagles have agreed to trade the 2016 No. 2 overall pick to the Colts, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen. Philadelphia will receive a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first-round pick.

The Colts were the natural destination for Wentz, who has familiarity with head coach Frank Reich from their shared time in Philadelphia. Reich was Wentz’s offensive coordinator for the first two years of his career from 2016-2017.

For the Eagles, the compensation is not as grand as the “Matthew Stafford package” they reportedly desired. But NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reports the conditional pick will become a first-round selection if Wentz plays 75 percent of the Colts’ offensive snaps, or 70 percent of the snaps and the team makes the playoffs.

That means if Wentz is not performing well by midseason, Indianapolis would have a strong incentive to bench him.

Still the trade represents a fresh start for a quarterback who was at one point an MVP candidate, but in 2020 ended up riding the pine in Philadelphia.