Eagles get value for a bad Carson Wentz contract

The Eagles made a series of mistakes with Carson Wentz. They ultimately avoided another mistake by cutting their losses when they could.

Wentz wanted out, and the Eagles didn’t want to force him to stay. So they found a way to unload a bad contract that pays out more than $40 million guaranteed over the next two years. Unlike other teams that have had to dump bad quarterback contracts, the Eagles picked up draft assets.

A third-round pick in 2021 and a second-rounder in 2022 that can become a first-rounder is hardly a Herschel Walker package. But it’s far better than giving up a second-round pick to unload Brock Osweiler (like the Texans did in 2017) or a first-round pick to dump Jared Goff (like some think the Rams will do, as a practical matter, in 2021).

The Colts always were the only team that made sense. They need a quarterback, badly. They have a head coach who knows Wentz well. If anyone can get Wentz back to who he was in 2017, it’s Frank Reich.

The Eagles could have gotten more if even one more team had real interest in Wentz. But no one did, in large part because Wentz likely was locked onto the notion of a reunion with Reich.

So now the Eagles can turn the page on trading up to draft Wentz and picking Wentz over Nick Foles and paying Wentz, moving on with a new coach and a new quarterback. The question becomes whether they’ll add another quarterback with Jalen Hurts, whether through the draft or otherwise. Maybe Nick Foles will still return for a third stint with the team.

Regardless, the Eagles found a way to turn a negative into a positive. Where it goes from here remains to be seen. On one hand, the Eagles have every reason to root for the Colts to do well, since that could upgrade the 2022 pick to a first-rounder. On the other hand, the Eagles have every reason to root for Wentz to show that last year’s regression wasn’t an aberration.

44 responses to “Eagles get value for a bad Carson Wentz contract

  1. The Browns ended up with Jordan Elliott, Odell Beckham Jr., and Denzel Ward for Wentz fwiw

  2. This is quite a positive spin. And why not? Its time to appreciate the value of everything in our lives 🙂

  5. “A second rounder they could become a first rounder” is such weasel terminology so Howie can pretend he got a first rounder for him.

  6. Not saying that Wentz is as good as Stafford, although Wentz was great in his rookie year & pretty good last year but makes me think this shows that Rams gave up too much for Stafford.

  8. Well, we will see the Eagles got fleeced when the Colts win the Super Bowl and the Eagles are once again drafting in the top 6 for another year. Congrats to Carson Wentz on escaping the sinking garbage barge that the Philadelphia Eagles have become. He deserves a better place with an actual GM not a glorified accountant making decisions.

  10. In the Osweiler and Goff deals the GM & HC wanted them gone. BOB hated Oz and McVay was tired of Goff. In this case I think Reich actually put in a good word for Wentz. Still I am surprised they got what they did because of bad of a deal Wentz has at the moment. It really makes the Rams deal look terrible. Goff played in a SB, they probably could have gotten a close return to Wentz but really wanted him gone so they threw in a 1st to Lions. Or you can look at it like 1st/1st/3rd for Stafford and Goff thrown in, in which case it looks worse.

  12. My biggest concern is Wentz’ health. The Colts at one time had the greatest QB in the history of The IR list in Andrew Luck. Every year it was “If Luck can stay healthy” but that rarely happened. This is still that same team. Yes they added some over achieving offensive line pieces but that only rose their status from awful to passible. Not the most encouraging situation for an often injured QB like Wentz. Hope that fourth round QB the Colts picked up last year gets his throwing arm ready.

  13. The fact that they got ANYTHING for him at all is a wonder. As an Eagles fan, I’m glad he’s gone. Not because I thought he was a terrible human or even terrible player, but just because of all the drama around it. Now they can move forward with Hurts and see if he’s the answer or not.

  16. The word was that Wentz wasn’t liked or respected much by the guys he was supposed to lead.
    If he doesn’t work on that, he’s going to be headed down the same path in Indy.

  17. doyoueveractuallythink says:
    February 18, 2021 at 12:27 pm
    The Browns ended up with Jordan Elliott, Odell Beckham Jr., and Denzel Ward for Wentz fwiw
    —————————
    …..and Nick Chubb with the 2nd round pick they got to absorb Brock Osweiler.

  18. Philly is still in a raging cap hell for years so they will need all the draft capital they can get for their long rebuild.

  19. Reich is a good Coach who looks at what a player does well and builds his system around the players strengths. Doug Peterson and some other Coaches (Adam Gase, Rex Ryan) have their system and it should work regardless of who their personnel is because their systems are Genius. Philly has a New Start and so does Wentz. Best of Luck to both.

  20. If the reports of him being uncoachable and arrogant are true, then I am glad the Eagles moved on from him. It’s a sad ending for his Eagles career as i believe he had all the talent in the world, he just couldn’t handle the mental part of it.

    One thing i read about him and Reich was they had a bond over religion which allowed Reich to reach him when others couldn’t. If that’s what it takes to get him to listen to coaching, he was never going to return to his 2017 form as an Eagle.

    It is damning that they fired the head coach to make him happy and then still traded him for peanuts.

  22. A third rounder this year and a second that will likely become a first next year for a backup QB? That’s a win for the Eagles.

  23. rkt4mayor says:
    February 18, 2021 at 12:31 pm
    Well, we will see the Eagles got fleeced when the Colts win the Super Bowl and the Eagles are once again drafting in the top 6 for another year. Congrats to Carson Wentz on escaping the sinking garbage barge that the Philadelphia Eagles have become. He deserves a better place with an actual GM not a glorified accountant making decisions.

    =======

    Project much? Regardless of what Wentz does with the Colts, he didn’t want to be in Philly or listen to the coaches. Carson does not make the Colts the favorite to even make the Superbowl.

    It’s interesting that Frank Reich’s right hand man, the new Eagles head coach, couldn’t change Wentz’s mind. The Eagles need to rebuild this year and had to shed $50 mill to get under the cap, so this was probably for the best.

  24. cowboys1993 says:
    February 18, 2021 at 12:29 pm

    Dak,Goff or Wentz who would you rather have?

    ……………………….

    So , you’re counting chickens now ?

  25. Certainly not Dak at what Dallas is about to pay for him.

    cowboys1993 says:
    Dak,Goff or Wentz who would you rather have?

  27. rohanz2000 says:
    February 18, 2021 at 12:34 pm
    The Eagles think Jalen Hurts is the answer?

    —-

    Perhaps not. But they at least acknowledged that Carson Wentz was NOT the answer.

  30. Why did the Colts give up two premium picks when they were the only bidder? Seems like they could have offered the Eagles their 2022 1st conditional on Colts winning the SB. If not then nothing. Nobody else wanted that contract, and the Eagles could not bring Wentz back to sit behind Hurts another year.

  31. You know, if any team is going to make Wentz into anything close to a MVP, it’ll be the Colts. They have a stellar defense that will not put him in very many bad scenarios. Great young backfield to hand the ball off to. They have a big, young up and coming WR in Michael Pittman Jr. He’s going to a comfy situation, and I think the team atmosphere and culture will embrace him and repair the fractured ego we saw down in Philly.

    I honestly think this trade is going to work out very well for Indy.

  32. Dilly Dilly there goes Philly! Have fun with weak arm Hurts. We’ll see you in 3+ years when you might be relevant.

  34. This is a cautionary tale for Dallas. I like Dak but I don’t love Dak. Why not shop him to Miami in exchange for Tua and a conditional first round pick? Miami gets a borderline Prow Bowl starter who fits what Brian Flores is looking for in mistake-free quarterback play. Dallas gets the cap relief, a likely late first round pick to build up the poor offensive and defensive line play as well as a young QB with “star” potential and better arm talent than Dak . Otherwise, Dallas will make the mistakes made with Goff and Wentz and will ultimately regret tying their long term prospects to Dak who had not proven that he can lead a team to the Super Bowl. Beware.

  35. “So now the Eagles can turn the page on trading up to draft Wentz and picking Wentz over Nick Foles and paying Wentz, moving on with a new coach and a new quarterback.”

    Interesting.

    It’s as if there’s a major Front Office performance issue in Philly, eh, Mr. Lurie?

  36. This is a steal for Indy because Indy has absolutely everything in place for Wentz to succeed. Great o-line, Great running game, Head Coach that will fix him, great defense. Solid WR.

  37. Posters who said Phila would have to give Colts a draft pick to unload him looking pretty stupid right now.

  38. This spin leaves out that the Eagles had committed to Wentz and having to change franchise plans in short order causes major negative disruption, that Wentz is not necessarily toast yet and thus not a negative asset like an Osweiler, that the Colts now have the option to hold on to Wentz for four seasons at a bargain cap price of less than $25M a year if he rebounds, and that the Eagles are eating a whopping $33M in dead cap space this year, when the cap is expected to take a hit due to the pandemic and when they already were way in the hole.

    The Eagles didn’t turn a negative into a positive – they did the best they could in a bad situation. It’s still a VERY negative outcome, just a bit less negative than it could have been. But Wentz still had trade value given his prior performance and lower cap price that would come with him in a trade…the Eagles got some value for him because he’s worth some value.

  40. Honest opinion: I’ve always thought Wentz was overrated, but I also think there’s not a huge amount of fall-off from Phillip Rivers to Wentz. I’ve seen Rivers play live, and he never rose to the occasion in the big moments. To this point, I would have to say the same thing about Wentz.

    I hope the Colts and Wentz prove me wrong.

  42. wentz was statistically the worst qb in the last year. became uncoachable , wish him th ebest in Indy but i think hes done , heaadcase now

    jrterrier5 says:
    February 18, 2021 at 12:30 pm
    Not saying that Wentz is as good as Stafford, although Wentz was great in his rookie year & pretty good last year but makes me think this shows that Rams gave up too much for Stafford.

  43. The colts ripped the birds off and hopefully will in the long run cost Roseman his job. Wentz didn’t lose his talent Howie left no talent around him.

  44. so soon you forget,

    The defense was dominant, holding the dynamic Vikings to a sole, first-quarter score. Foles had the game of his life, throwing for 352 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-7 Eagles rout of the Vikings. Eagles win super bowl 41-33 over the Patriots in Minneapolis 🙂

    skolvikings2017 says:
    February 18, 2021 at 12:55 pm
    Dilly Dilly there goes Philly! Have fun with weak arm Hurts. We’ll see you in 3+ years when you might be relevant.

