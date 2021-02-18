Eagles plan a QB competition with Jalen Hurts

The Eagles’ decision to trade quarterback Carson Wentz to the Colts paves the way for Jalen Hurts to become the starter in 2021, just as he was at the end of the 2020 season. But the job isn’t being handed to Hurts.

Instead, the Eagles plan to bring in competition for Hurts, according to ESPN.

That makes sense for new head coach Nick Sirianni, who will want to see Hurts up close before giving him the job. Hurts was better than Wentz last year, but he wasn’t so great that giving him the starting job is a slam dunk.

The Eagles have the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and selecting a quarterback can’t be ruled out. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence won’t be available, but if the Eagles want a quarterback like BYU’s Zach Wilson, Ohio State’s Justin Fields or North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, it’s possible they could get him at No. 6.

More likely, however, the Eagles will go in another direction in the draft, and Hurts will get his chance as the franchise quarterback.

Eagles plan a QB competition with Jalen Hurts

  1. The Eagles need one of those top wide receivers at 6 and then draft a couple of guards later on and this offense will be pretty good.

  2. With the Eagles dire cap situation, they won’t be able to afford a decent vet QB. They will have to draft one, (hopefully not in the 1st round but around the 3rd to 4th round), to compete with Hurts. Odds are that Hurts starts in that scenario but he isn’t going to start all season as his inaccuracy will catch up to him and Doom the Eagles.

  8. Hurts was NOT better then Wentz last yr. He ran for more yards but they both got sacked a ton, had close to the same completion rate, and the BOTH held the ball too long. Showing it wasn’t the QB it was no line and nobody open to throw to. There’s no denying Carson had superior talent. When he goes back to being a top 10 QB the media will see it wasn’t all Carsons fault. He did have a horrible yr last yr. But one bad yr shouldn’t get a QB traded. The problem in Philly is still here..not Doug. Not Wentz, but Howie and an owner he suddenly thinks he’s Ozzy Newsome.

    Indy got a steal.

  9. Micah or surtain, we need to be more consistent on D if our oline is healthy we have enough on offense to get by…don’t know how hurts will do, I like him but I know he won’t be afraid of competition

  11. I have no skin in this game but if you need “competition” for your second round choice, when you just traded your first round choice from a couple of years ago” because you thought the other guy was better, it sounds to me like you are not drafting very well! And what happens if this so called competition beats out your second round choice? YIKES!!!!

  12. There is a better chance that Zach Wilson goes #1 than there is that he’s available at #6. He will go 1 or 2 in this draft and you can take that to the bank.

  13. LOL there is no way even Howie Roseman would draft a QB with the #1 pick. He just traded away his QB controversy- why start a new one right off the bat?

  14. The speed from a Superbowl champion to a dumpster fire now was faster than pronouncing Eagles

  15. In all 3 of his starts last year, Hurts burned teams with his legs early in the game and once the opponents adjusted, he was ineffective. If the key to stopping a quarterback is to make him throw then he isn’t much of a quarterback.

  16. Jacoby Brissett will come in and compete. Its all the more common to have a veteran QB who knows the new coach’s system to get signed and assist in teaching the offense.

  17. When Howie Roseman drafted Jalen Hurts he said “we want to be a quarterback factory.” Nothing more needs to be said

  18. my beloved eagles screwed the pooch BIGTIME!!!!! Either keep dougie p or wentz but dont axe both. Then u keep hurts. They were already figuring him out at the end of last season!!!! 3 yrs removed from our only sb win and we no longer have the sb mvp…the franchise qb that was playing like a mvp…or the only sb winning coach in franchise history. im fed up!!!! after 37 years..will be 38 in the 2021 season… im fed up. this should be a time we die hards can enjoy but as always 1 step fwd and 5 steps back!!!!!

  19. Wentz will probably hurt himself on that Indy turf. Hurts seems decent but the Eagles are obsessed with headlined so they’ll prob take a QB at 6 or trade up ahead of ATL to take one. Can’t see them taking another WR again.

  20. Does Philly really want to go from one NDS bust to another? LOL. I’d be nervous. But that’s the only QB, besides Mac Jones to be available at #6. Maybe a lower round pick OR trade up for Fields or Wilson.

  21. 100% false. They drafted Hurts in the second round to be the starter going forward. They just traded a QB and incurred a huge cap hit so he could be the starter. Any competition in training camp would be bogus for the fans; Hurts will be the starter week one no matter what.

    If they do draft a QB at 6, then the Eagles are the burning garbage barge, slowly burning so everyone can see. You can’t have any issues at QB as an NFL team, and they already have a lot. Inviting more is death to the franchise.

  22. Hurts was ok last season. Made some good plays but also made some bad mistakes.

    Still, he didn’t play that much. You have to give him a shot next season to see if he can be the guy. If not, why did you spend a second round pick on him?

  23. That might be what they are saying, but it’s going to be Hurts unless they move up to get a guy. Or, I guess they could bring Nick back, but that seems unlikely now.

  24. They’re not gonna draft high or spend serious bucks for true competition to Hurts, they’ll just want to keep him real & focused, and keep their bases covered if Hurts don’t make the step up

