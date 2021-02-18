Eagles plan a QB competition with Jalen Hurts

Getty Images

The Eagles’ decision to trade quarterback Carson Wentz to the Colts paves the way for Jalen Hurts to become the starter in 2021, just as he was at the end of the 2020 season. But the job isn’t being handed to Hurts.

Instead, the Eagles plan to bring in competition for Hurts, according to ESPN.

That makes sense for new head coach Nick Sirianni, who will want to see Hurts up close before giving him the job. Hurts was better than Wentz last year, but he wasn’t so great that giving him the starting job is a slam dunk.

The Eagles have the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and selecting a quarterback can’t be ruled out. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence won’t be available, but if the Eagles want a quarterback like BYU’s Zach Wilson, Ohio State’s Justin Fields or North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, it’s possible they could get him at No. 6.

More likely, however, the Eagles will go in another direction in the draft, and Hurts will get his chance as the franchise quarterback.