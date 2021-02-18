LeSean McCoy: With how hard Tom Brady works, he could play five more years

Getty Images

The oldest player in NFL history was George Blanda, who played for the Oakland Raiders in 1975 at the age of 48. LeSean McCoy believes Tom Brady could match that.

McCoy, the running back who played with Brady in Tampa Bay last season, told Pat McAfee that seeing how hard Brady works is eye opening.

“He’s the only player that I’ve ever been around that, when he speaks, when he talks, I believe him,” McCoy said, via MassLive.com. “He could tell me, ‘Shady, go walk on that water. You won’t drown.’ I’m going to be like, ‘OK.’ He has that type of thing about him. And the way he works. When I was younger, I wish I worked as hard as he does. We just won a Super Bowl and he’s back training, doing little things.”

McCoy believes that Brady could play through the 2025 season, when he’ll be 48.

“He’s 43,” McCoy said. “He’s dialed in. He can play another five years. Just because, not only just the talent or the big arm and all that. It’s just like, he gets it. He gets it.”

At 43 last season, Brady was already the oldest quarterback ever to serve as his team’s primary starter. But that doesn’t mean he’s close to quitting.