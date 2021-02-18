Mike Evans: Tom Brady went above and beyond with texts to prepare for Super Bowl

USA TODAY Sports

After the Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV, Leonard Fournette revealed Tom Brady would text teammates “We will win” around 11 p.m. ET every night.

But apparently that wasn’t all he was sending.

In an appearance on “The Michael Irvin Podcast,” Evans said Brady stepped up everything he usually did during the season to help motivate his teammates.

“He was texting us a lot of clips, lots and lots of film on what to expect on certain down and distances,” Evans said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “And he does that all the time, but just in the playoffs and especially this game, he went above and beyond.

“Like 12 at night, six in the morning. People aren’t even up, and he’s telling us this won’t work against this guy. You’ve got to run it like this. This is the detail that went into this and the extra meetings and all the hard work. It all paid off and Tom is a great leader.”

Clearly, all the extra messages worked. It all just adds to the legend of Brady, who may or may not remember the praise he’s getting from his teammates as much as he remembers the criticism he’s received from the media.