NFL, NFLPA agree to increase salary cap to at least $180 million

Last year, as part of the negotiations that allowed pro football to proceed in a pandemic, the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed that the 2021 salary cap would be no lower than $175 million. They have now agreed it will be a little higher than that.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the league has advised all teams that the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to bump the minimum salary cap per team to $180 million.

“This is not the final Salary Cap for the 2021 League year, which will be set following review of final 2020 revenue figures and other audit and accounting adjustments,” the memo explains. “This agreement simply increases the minimum 2021 Salary Cap by $5 million per club, from $175 million to $180 million.”

The memo provides no indication as to when the salary cap will be set. The uncertainty makes it hard for teams to create budgets, negotiate contracts, and target potential free agents.

Some around the league expect the final number to be $180 million. The increase of the minimum to $180 million could now make that higher.