No QBs drafted from 2009-16 are set to be on original team in 2021

There were 22 quarterbacks drafted in the first round between the 2009 and 2016 seasons and all of them came with hopes that they’d lead their teams for years to come.

Some of those players had extended runs with their original teams, but, as Field Yates of ESPN notes, none of them are expected to be with the team that drafted them when the 2021 season gets underway. Carson Wentz was the last of the 22 set to be with the same team, but Thursday’s word that the Colts and Eagles have agreed on a trade means it will be a clean sweep as long as that trade and the Matthew Stafford–Jared Goff swap go through as planned.

Stafford was the first overall pick in 2009 and had the longest run with his original team. The full list of the quarterbacks is below:

2009: Stafford, Lions; Mark Sanchez, Jets; Josh Freeman, Buccaneers.

2010: Sam Bradford, Rams; Tim Tebow, Broncos.

2011: Cam Newton, Panthers; Jake Locker, Titans; Blaine Gabbert, Jaguars; Christian Ponder, Vikings.

2012: Andrew Luck, Colts; Robert Griffin III, Washington; Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins; Brandon Weeden, Browns.

2013: EJ Manuel, Bills.

2014: Blake Bortles, Jaguars; Johnny Manziel, Browns; Teddy Bridgewater, Vikings.

2015: Jameis Winston, Buccaneers; Marcus Mariota, Titans.

2016: Goff, Rams; Wentz, Eagles; Paxton Lynch, Broncos.

There were three quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2017 draft. Two of them — Mitch Trubisky and Deshaun Watson — may be with different teams next year, but it seems unlikely that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be splitting up in the near future.