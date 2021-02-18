Pierre Desir donates 10,000 meals to the Houston Food Bank

Getty Images

Many people in Houston remain without power and water due to infrastructure failures caused the crippling winter weather that has caused problems throughout the state of Texas and veteran cornerback Pierre Desir is doing his part to help some of them get through troubled times.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that Desir has donated 10,000 meals to the Houston Food Bank.

Desir is no stranger to good works off the field. He was the Jets’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for the 2020 season thanks to his work to combat bullying and the Colts’ nominee in 2019 for a variety of efforts, including a large donation to help build a performance center at his high school in Missouri.

While Desir was the Jets’ nominee, he did not finish the year with the team. He was released in November and then joined the Ravens for the final weeks of the regular season. He is now a free agent.