Raiders re-sign David Irving

Defensive end David Irving took a couple of visits with other teams this month, but he isn’t going to be signing with them.

The Raiders announced on Thursday that they have re-signed Irving. He had visited with the Lions and Colts.

Irving signed to their practice squad in October and made a couple of appearances on the active roster before finishing out the year on the taxi squad. He was credited with four tackles in those games.

Those outings were Irving’s first since the 2018 season with the Cowboys. He was suspended indefinitely in March 2019 after repeated violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.

Irving had 56 tackles and 12.5 sacks in 37 games for the Cowboys.