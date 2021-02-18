Report: Broncos interested in trading for a top-tier quarterback, not Carson Wentz

Getty Images

The Broncos are open to making a big deal if they can upgrade at quarterback. But they don’t necessarily think all the big-name quarterbacks available are upgrades from Drew Lock.

Specifically, the Broncos are not interested in Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, according to James Palmer of NFL Network.

Palmer confirmed the report that the Broncos will pursue Deshaun Watson if the Texans are willing to trade him, and noted that the Broncos were interested in Matthew Stafford before the Lions agreed to trade him to the Rams. So Lock’s job is not necessarily safe.

But it’s only the top tier of starters whom the Broncos see as a clear upgrade from Lock. Wentz isn’t in that tier.