Report: Patriots had no “real interest” in Carson Wentz

Getty Images

The Patriots still need a starting quarterback for 2021. Matthew Stafford wasn’t interested in going to New England, and the Patriots never were in on the Carson Wentz sweepstakes.

Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports the Patriots had “no real interest” in acquiring Wentz.

That comes as no surprise.

It always felt like Wentz was headed to Indianapolis and a reunion with Frank Reich, and the Colts perhaps were the only team with real interest.

The Colts got their new starting quarterback for a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick that would become a first-round pick if Wentz plays 75 percent of snaps or 70 percent plus and Indianapolis earns a postseason berth.

It leaves the question of where the Patriots turn to find theirs.

Former Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who started two games for the Patriots in 2016, is among the free agent quarterbacks. The Patriots could attempt to trade for one (Jimmy Garoppolo? Deshaun Watson? Marcus Mariota?) or draft one (Mac Jones?).