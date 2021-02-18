Tom Brady trolls media with compilation of 2020 criticisms

Posted by Mike Florio on February 18, 2021, 12:00 PM EST
Tom Brady is better than this.

Or maybe he isn’t. Maybe, just like the rest of us, Tom Brady is petty and vindictive. Maybe he needs to embellish and/or fabricate “haters” in order to continue to work as hard as he does, to deny himself hamburgers and fries and ice cream made with the usual ingredients and beer and bourbon and tequila and schnapps.

Whatever the reason, Brady posted a one-minute video on Wednesday that compiled various criticisms of his performance and his age. The words (from folks like Cam Jordan, Shannon Sharpe, Max Kellerman) combine with video clips from Super Bowl LV, headlines from newspapers and website, and tweets from random users.

To make it not only about Brady, he included tweets and headlines criticizing Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, and Leonard Fournette. Brady said in the tweet accompanying the video, “I love talk radio.”

Generally speaking, Brady should. Talk radio constantly promotes him, his team, and his sport. Talking about actual performances from past games and speculating on expected performances in future games makes the listener more likely to watch the games, which in turn helps the sport generate more money.

That said, anyone can find a minute’s worth of criticism from a full year of football. Anyone. Because everyone eventually has a down performance. Brady had some. His teammates had some. Everyone had some. (The video makes no reference to Brady’s “Isn’t it fourth down now?” moment against the Bears.)

The one-minute of criticism becomes counterbalanced by the hours of praise. Incessant praise. Over-the-top praise. Unwarranted praise.

Although Brady played very well in the Super Bowl, the Bucs didn’t win because they scored 31 points. They won because the Chiefs scored only nine points. If a shootout had happened, Kansas City would have been more likely to win.

Moreover, if Brady and Patrick Mahomes had flipped teams, the Bucs still would have won — and possibly by more than 22 points. Then there’s the reality that, if the Tampa Bay defense hadn’t stepped on a rake in Week 12, the Tampa Bay defense would have walked into a buzzsaw in the Super Bowl.

Yes, Brady is the best quarterback of all time. Yes, he’s the greatest player of all time, at any position. Yes, it’s entirely possible that he’ll eventually have as many Super Bowl rings as he has fingers. Amazingly, some are actually suggesting (albeit incorrectly) that the spongy guy in boxer-shorts from the 2000 Scouting Combine could be the greatest athlete of all time.

That, along with the supermodel wife and hundreds of millions in joint assets, should be enough for Brady. Apparently, it’s not. Apparently, he’s just like the rest of us. Apparently, he still needs actual or perceived slights from those whose opinions don’t matter to light his fire.

26 responses to “Tom Brady trolls media with compilation of 2020 criticisms

  1. “Although Brady played very well in the Super Bowl, the Bucs didn’t win because they scored 31 points. They won because the Chiefs scored only nine points. If a shootout had happened, Kansas City would have been more likely to win.”

    Couldn’t have said it any better, Mike.

    Couldn’t possibly agree more.

  3. “the Bucs didn’t win because they scored 31 points. They won because the Chiefs scored only nine points”

    If you really want to get technical they did not in fact win because the Chiefs scored only 9 points — the reason the Bucs won was because they scored more points than the Chiefs did.
    After all as John Madden once said “Usually the team with the most points wins the game!”

  4. “If a shootout had happened, Kansas City would have been more likely to win.”

    What a terrible take. You forget they scored 31 while bleeding out the entire 4th qtr with runs. If they wanted to, they would have put up 40 easily.

  7. I love it, I would’ve done the same thing in his situation. He’s been hearing for years that he sucks and he’s washed up.

  10. Reality is, media only praises Brady AFTER he wins these things. The previous 11 months are typically filled with ageism and doubt and how he’s barely a Top 10 QB. yet he always comes out on top.

  12. Whatever physical limitations Brady has now (or always has had) he makes up for in gravitas. He is a leader in every sense of the word. Brady would simply make the majority of the NFL’s 32 teams better, especially teams needing a true leader. The perspective, focus & football accountability he demands is awesome to watch.

    Couldn’t disagree more. If KC had scored 30, they still would have lost because, you know, the Bucs scored 31.

  14. To say there was more praise than criticism on Brady is wrong. It definitely was 50/50 every week. Then you go 3-0 on the road in the playoffs…2 games in which Tampa were “supposed” to lose. Then go on to win the Super Bowl that you were “supposed” to lose, and beat down KC bad. You earn the right to criticize the critics. Especially some that have been doubting you for YEARS!

    Umm, he helped win 3 sbs in 5 years recently in NE, the last won by the D, as was this last one which obviously bothered by because everyone knows he didn’t do much. It has to be just about him now. Selfish Brady.

    His arrogance, ego, etc and inability to be coached is what we’re seeing right here.

    He’s just gone. All gone.

  18. Legitimate criticism is one thing, but a few media members put out absurd “Brady is a bum” takes just for clicks and have been able to turn it into a viable career for a decade now.

  19. Someone should troll Brady with the multiple & timely bad ref calls in the super bowl that mightily helped them win.

  20. This is a little different.
    I think my favorite petty Tom Brady move is when he’s too busy after a loss to acknowledge or shake hands with the opposing QB.

  23. I don’t see what the problem is. The greatest players in a variety of sports use criticism or some perceived slight, be it real or manufactured, as a driving point to make themselves and their teams better.

    Michael Jordan was famous for this and he’s the most well known American athlete in the history of sports.

    Of course, we all know Brady had supporters. How could he not after all of his success? But just like MJ, he focused on those that doubted him, those who have said in public, for years now, that Brady was either on the decline or was a product of some kind of system.

    The system QB title is most insulting of all, as if Brady was cherry picked off the street to just follow instructions like a puppet. It’s the last resort of a ‘hater’, when the number of Super Bowl wins become so overwhelming that they can no longer be dismissed as a fluke, you have people attempt to diminish the impact of Tom Brady.

    What a mistake by those people, as all they do is provide fuel for Brady to continue to succeed at an age when most athletes are long retired. Tom Brady is the system and he’s proven over and over again these last five years that he’s also the GOAT.

  24. All the critics said was he’s not the player he was years ago, which is quite true. Brady is definitely on his high horse, which I have no problem with, but he did leave NE for a stacked offensive team whose defense peaked at the right time. And the Bucs kept his jersey pretty clean throughout the playoffs. If he had Mahomes’ line, he might not have survived the game. Perspective.

  25. Brady keeps proving he is a spoiled child that refuses to grow up. He is a great QB but a very narcissistic child like his buddy …..ya know the former guy.

  26. Any athlete needs a little motivation to win. Some channel it in to wins better than others.
    Brady won. Now he can stick it to them.

