49ers promote Adam Peters to assistant GM

Getty Images

In January, 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters interviewed for the Panthers’ general manager vacancy, and although he didn’t get that job, he has been named as a likely candidate to be a future GM. So it’s not a surprise he was in line for a promotion.

The 49ers announced today that Peters has been promoted to assistant general manager.

Peters has four years of experience with the 49ers and was the Broncos’ director of college scouting before that. Overall he has spent 18 seasons in NFL personnel.

The 49ers may still lose Peters to another team down the road, but for now he gets a promotion, and a title that may help him get a GM job.