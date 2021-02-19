Carson Wentz arrives in Indianapolis

Getty Images

Carson Wentz began FaceTiming with his new teammates Thursday night. The quarterback was all smiles in a photo posted by Kenny Moore.

Wentz now has arrived in his new city.

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia tweeted video of Wentz arriving in Indianapolis. Wentz is seen getting into an SUV after flying in on a private plane.

Wentz is allowed to take a physical at the team facility, even though the trade does not become official until March 17.

The Eagles traded the 2016 No. 2 overall pick to the Colts on Thursday, receiving in return a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first-round pick.

Wentz reunites with Frank Reich in Indianapolis. The Colts head coach was Wentz’s offensive coordinator for the first two years of his career from 2016-17.