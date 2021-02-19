Carson Wentz: As one chapter closes, another one begins

Getty Images

Carson Wentz said goodbye to Philadelphia and hello to Indianapolis on Friday night. The quarterback posted a long message on Instagram only a few hours after arriving in the city of his new team.

“What a journey,” Wentz wrote in his first public comments since report of the trade Thursday. “More than anything, I will miss my teammates. Thank you. I appreciate every one of you and will never forget the relationships and memories made over the years. So many lifelong relationships have been formed in that locker room. Thank you for the fellowship, the camaraderie in the locker room, and the daily battles out on the practice field!

“To the City of Philadelphia: Thank you. You have been my home for the past five years. It has been everything a kid from Bismarck, North Dakota, could have dreamed of. My family grew here, had a lot of fun, ate a lot of great food, got to be a part of an incredible church, and so many more memories off the field. On the field, we brought the Lombardi trophy home to Philly and hopefully brought a lot of joy to the city over the years. Thank you to the amazing Eagles fans across the world that have supported my family, our foundation, and our football team through all of the wins and losses. It was an honor to play in a city whose passion and love for their football team is unrivaled. Thank you for supporting my family and our AO1 foundation. We hope we have made a positive impact in the communities in Philly and look forward to continuing our efforts to impact the area!

“Thank you to the Eagles organization for drafting me and making my NFL dream come true. Thank you, Mr. [Jeffrey] Lurie, Howie Roseman and the Eagles front office, coach [Doug] Pederson and all of my coaches, our training staff, our equipment staff and all of the support staff at the Nova Care Complex. It has been an amazing journey, and I wish you all the best.

“As one chapter closes, another one begins. And I’m excited to join the Indianapolis Colts and look forward to the work ahead! God’s plan! Hebrews 12:1-2 #AO1”