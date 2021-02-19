Dak Prescott donation gives meals to 1,000 homeless people in freezing Dallas

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has stepped up to help Dallas at a tough time.

The Dallas nonprofit Our Calling thanked Prescott and actor Matthew McConaughey for donations that bought 1,000 meals for homeless people who are currently staying at the Dallas Convention Center while Texas is battered by record cold temperatures, power outages and unsafe drinking water.

“Opening an emergency weather shelter for nearly 1,000 homeless individuals in Dallas at the Convention Center has been our most difficult task. But we are thankful and encouraged that @McConaughey and @dak are sending support to purchase meals for the individuals and families,” Our Calling wrote on Twitter.

Prescott will be negotiating a long-term contract with the Cowboys in the coming weeks. If the two sides don’t reach an agreement, the Cowboys can keep Prescott by paying him $37.68 million on the franchise tag this year.