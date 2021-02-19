Deon Broomfield leaves Texans to become Iowa State’s safeties coach

Getty Images

There was word earlier this week that the Texans would be retaining defensive assistant Deon Broomfield despite the change in head coaches from Bill O’Brien to David Culley, but that turned out to be premature.

Iowa State announced on Friday that Broomfield has been hired as the safeties coach on Matt Campbell’s staff in Ames.

Broomfield spent one season with the Texans and heads back to his alma mater. He played safety for the Cyclones from 2010-2013 and spent his final season at the school as a full-time starter.

Broomfield has also coached at Indiana State, Western Illinois, and Carthage since his playing days came to an end.