Eagles announce DeSean Jackson’s release

Getty Images

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson is officially a free agent.

The Eagles announced Jackson’s release on Friday afternoon after reports earlier in the day indicated that he’d be dropped from the roster. Jackson also weighed in on the move before it became official.

Jackson made a series of posts to his Instagram stories that said he is “looking forward to the next chapter” and that he appreciates everything about Philadelphia after his second tour of duty with the Eagles. Jackson also referred to himself as the best deep threat in NFL history and said he’ll be “coming to a city near you!”

The move comes a day after the Eagles agreed to trade quarterback Carson Wentz to the Colts and further roster changes are expected in Philly after they finished 4-11-1 during the 2020 season. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and defensive tackle Malik Jackson are others believed to be on the chopping block as the team puts together its 2021 squad.