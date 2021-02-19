Jaguars hire Karim Kassam to oversee analytics, football technology

Getty Images

The Jaguars announced Friday they have hired Karim Kassam as senior vice president of football operations strategy.

Kassam will oversee the team’s football technology and analytics departments in addition to salary cap administration in consultation with coach Urban Meyer and General Manager Trent Baalke.

Kassam will report to Tony Khan, who the team announced is now chief football strategy officer. Tony Khan will report to owner Shad Khan, who presented his plan to implement a new football staffing structure to all head coach and General Manager candidates interviewed in January.

“I’m ready to get started in Jacksonville, and am grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact and contribute to a franchise that is forward-thinking, ambitious and has so much promise,” Kassam said in a statement. “I look forward to collaborating with Tony and doing whatever it takes to assist and support the Jaguars as we work to build something special in Jacksonville.”

Kassam most recently served as director of baseball research with Major League Baseball’s Minnesota Twins. He led the club’s baseball research department and oversaw analytics in the areas of scouting, player development and biomechanics.

Kassam previously spent five years with the Steelers as analytics and football research coordinator. While in Pittsburgh, he led development of advanced statistics for football operations, analyzing opponent tendencies and college prospects while working closely with personnel and coaching.